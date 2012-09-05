The five new colours of the new Lumia 920

A new day, a new leaked Nokia Lumia 920 image reporting to be the real deal, this time detailing the colours of the new phone that will be available.

While the Nokia Lumia 900 and Lumia 800 were available in white, black, and cyan, according to the image, the Nokia Lumia 920 will be available in yellow, white, grey, black, and red.

The Nokia Lumia 920 is expected to be launched at the Nokia event in NYC on 5 September and see Microsoft and Nokia revealing their new WP8 line up ready to take on the latest Android devices and the iPhone 5, finally confirmed by Apple.

Nokia World: Windows Phone 8 and what we're expecting to see

The leaked image comes from the same EVleaks twitter account that has been leaking images of the new Nokia handsets over the last week. The identity of the person behind the Twitter account is unsure.

In related news, EVleaks has also leaked the back of what is purported to be the Lumia 820 in purple.

Pocket-lint is at the event so stay tuned for all the latest as it happens.