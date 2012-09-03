Nokia Lumia 920 specs and picture reveals wireless charging

More news on what we can expect from Nokia’s flagship Windows Phone 8 device has begun filtering through, with the Lumia 920 seemingly equipped for wireless charging.
According to The Verge, a magnetic strip will be fitted into the back of the handset that will enable the phone’s juice levels to be topped up without the need to plug in a charger. The wireless technology used will be Qi wireless power standard, which opens up the potential for compatible wireless accessories.
Though we already knew about the 4.5-inch HD screen, other specs to be revealed include 32GB of on-board storage, 1GB RAM and a 1.5GHz dual-core processor.
The Verge has reiterated that we can expect Nokia to include its PureView camera technology in the Lumia 920 though it will be an 8-megapixel snapper as opposed to the whopping 41-megapixel found in the Nokia PureView 808.
The Nokia Lumia 920 is expected to be unveiled at the Nokia World event on 5 September, where Pocket-lint will be in attendance.
With Windows Phone 8 set to arrive on 26 October, expect the Nokia Lumia 920 to be made available shortly after.
UPDATE: A pic of an alleged Nokia Lumia Charging pad has now appeared online. It shows how the Nokia Lumia 920 should be able to be charged without the need of wires.
