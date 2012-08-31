Nokia Lumia 820 live photos leaks, doesn't match previous renders though

New photos claiming to be of the Nokia Lumia 820 have turned up online, however they don't match the renders of the supposed Nokia Lumia 820 or Nokia Lumia 920 leaked on Friday morning on Twitter.

The photos, which could be of the final design, rather than the renders we saw earlier show that the phone will sport a flat screen rather than curved as found on the Lumia 800 and position the camera in the centre on the rear of the phone. Gone is the metal stripe. The flash has also been moved, for those paying attention.

Meanwhile the side of the phone still features the single-button volume switch and what is presumably separate power and camera buttons.

Caught and published on Chinese website CoolXap.com, the front is dominated by a large screen with the standard three Windows Phone buttons along the bottom (touch rather than physical). Tuesday the 26 could refer to June (the last time we had a 26th on a Tuesday) so could mean that either the date is incorrect or these images are from more than two months ago - around the time Microsoft announced details on Windows Phone 8 in California.

With only days to go before the 5 September reveal from Nokia in New York City (where Pocket-lint will be in attendance) we won't have long to find out whether this is the real deal or not.

