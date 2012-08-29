  Nokia girl on bike teaser appears, shot on a Windows Phone 8 Lumia with PureView? (video)

"Things are about to change," says Nokia with its teaser clip for its imminent launch event on 5 September. And to highlight the fact, it presents 20 seconds of video of a girl on a bike flagrantly ignoring health and safety. Eh?

It is Pocket-lint's guess that this particular clip isn't as random as it seems. We suspect there's more behind it - such as, what was used to shoot it, for example.

We'd guess that the video was recorded on a Windows Phone 8 Lumia handset, and that it could well have PureView camera technology. However, looking at even the 720p version of the video, it's not actually that highly defined. We'd even go so far to say that the iPhone 4S could probably do better.

None the less, it's an official Nokia teaser, so we offer it up to you to make of it what you will. If you find any clues, be sure to let us know.

Maybe they'll release the second 20 seconds of the video later, the ones where Beryl (our name for her) plunges head first into a dry dock because she's too busy gurning for the camera, 41-megapixel or no.

So, what do you make of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below...