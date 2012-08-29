  Nokia introduces new web browser with Symbian Belle Refresh update

Proving that it’s not throwing all its eggs in one Windows phone 8 basket, Nokia has released an update to its Symbian OS, which sees a new web browser and homescreen widgets added to the mix.

Called Symbian Belle Refresh, it introduces a new web browser that can support HTML5 web apps, while a new set of widgets enabling one-press access to apps and features will sit on the homescreen. The update will also see the inclusion of Microsoft Office and Nokia Maps Suite 2.0.

Nokia N8 users will get the added bonus of receiving several new imaging apps. Along with the Nokia N8, the Symbian Belle Refresh operating system update will be available to E7, C7, C6-01, X7 and Oro users.

A vanilla version of the OS is being “rolled out in phases” now, but Nokia expects country and operator variants to arrive in the coming weeks.

The news will appeal to diehard Nokia and Symbian fans, after the Finnish manufacturer having shown most of its love to Microsoft’s Windows Phone OS of late.

Nokia is expected to unveil at least two Windows Phone 8 devices at its Nokia World event that begins on 5 September.