Nokia set to reveal three Windows Phone 8 devices at Nokia World this September
Nokia looks set to reveal three Windows Phone 8 handsets at its Nokia World event that begins in New York on 5 September.
Earlier this week, a 4.3-inch Nokia Windows Phone 8 display was leaked on the internet and now WMPower has got word on a further two devices. Pictured above, the 4.3-inch display handset sits in the middle of the three and has now had a homescreeen (badly) photoshopped on to it.
However, the left-hand device is said to be the Nokia Phi, the only one of the three to be named. Sporting a 4.65-inch HD display, dual-core processor, NFC and LTE, this looks set to be the hero of Nokia’s first Windows Phone 8 offering.
Finally the device on the right is the smallest of the three with a display that allegedly measures just 4 inches.
Nokia appears to have opted for soft keys rather than hard and though WMPower has claimed all three will have front-facing cameras, the holes at the top of the device – particularly on the 4.3-inch and 4-inch models – could just be light sensors.
All will be revealed at Nokia’s two-day Nokia World event that runs on 5-6 September.
Do any of these alleged Nokia handsets catch you eye? Tell us which one in the comments below...
