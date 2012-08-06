  Nokia Windows Phone 8 devices will be revealed early September

Nokia will unveil a host of Windows Phone 8 Lumia devices at its Nokia World event in September reports Bloomberg before then going on sale in time for the Christmas rush.

Nokia is relying heavily on Windows Phone 8 proving a success as it looks to regain ground on the likes of Samsung and Apple. With Microsoft set to spend a fortune advertising Windows Phone 8, the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer intends to ride its coattails with compatible devices ready for purchase when the OS officially goes on sale.

So determined is Nokia to seize the opportunity that Windows Phone 8 brings, that it’s rounding up its company employees from all different departments and will send them to train and educate retail staff in US carrier stores.

The idea is that by providing a thorough insight into what Nokia’s Lumia range can do, then the retail staff can provide a better service to potential customers. The group has already been dubbed the Nokia Army.

When Windows Phone 8 was officially unveiled Nokia were forced to admit that all its current range of Lumia phones, including the flagship 900, would not be able to be fully updated to the new operating system.

Nokia World is happening on 5-6 September, one week before the iPhone 5 is expected to be unveiled.

Are you excited by the prospect of new Nokia Windows Phone 8 devices? Let us know what you want from them....