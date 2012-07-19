  Nokia: Something amazing is coming 7 September

Place your bets! A sign has been unveiled at Nokia’s flagship Helsinki store with the words “Something Amazing is coming…7.9.2012”. So what do we think that "something" is?

The smart money is on a Windows Phone 8 device, but following Nokia’s Q2 financial results there's speculation that the manufacturer will, and some say needs to, embrace another platform. Therefore could 7 September see the first Nokia device running Android?

Nokia World is due to take place between 5 and 6 September in Helsinki, so it could it be a case of device announcement, followed by on sale the next day?

Should the “something” turn out to be a Windows Phone 8 device it’s likely to be met with mixed feelings from Nokia customers.

While those due an upgrade will no doubt be chuffed – Microsoft’s new operating system looks rather good, after all – customers who have recently shelled out for any of the Lumia phones may still be smarting at the fact that they won’t be able to upgrade their phones to Windows Phone 8.

Of course we could all be way off the mark and perhaps the “something” is simply a renovated shop interior. Now that really would smart us.

What do you think Nokia is going to reveal? Let us know in the comments below.