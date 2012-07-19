  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia: Something amazing is coming 7 September

|
  Nokia: Something amazing is coming 7 September
Best OnePlus 6T deals in November 2018: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in November 2018: 30GB for £36/m on EE

Place your bets! A sign has been unveiled at Nokia’s flagship Helsinki store with the words “Something Amazing is coming…7.9.2012”. So what do we think that "something" is?

The smart money is on a Windows Phone 8 device, but following Nokia’s Q2 financial results there's speculation that the manufacturer will, and some say needs to, embrace another platform. Therefore could 7 September see the first Nokia device running Android?

Nokia World is due to take place between 5 and 6 September in Helsinki, so it could it be a case of device announcement, followed by on sale the next day? 

Should the “something” turn out to be a Windows Phone 8 device it’s likely to be met with mixed feelings from Nokia customers. 

While those due an upgrade will no doubt be chuffed – Microsoft’s new operating system looks rather good, after all – customers who have recently shelled out for any of the Lumia phones may still be smarting at the fact that they won’t be able to upgrade their phones to Windows Phone 8.

Of course we could all be way off the mark and perhaps the “something” is simply a renovated shop interior. Now that really would smart us.

What do you think Nokia is going to reveal? Let us know in the comments below.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments