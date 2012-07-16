  1. Home
Nokia Lumia 900 now half price in the US

Nokia has announced that its flagship Lumia 900 phone will now be available for half its original cost in the US with AT&T.

The US network is offering the Windows Phone handset for $49.99 a month on a two-year contract, its having previously been priced at $99.99. 

Many are speculating that the reason for this dramatic price slash is because the Nokia Lumia 900 won’t be upgradeable to Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 8 operating system, rolled out later this year.

This was despite Nokia heralding the Lumia 900 as its 2012 flagship device, launching it with a spectacular light show in New York’s Times Square in April.

No word on whether the UK will see a similar price drop for the Lumia 900, which is currently available free from around £31 a month on a two-year contract. 

Though the Nokia Lumia 900 won’t be upgradeable to Windows Phone 8 it will enjoy some of the features that come with the update, while Nokia has also introduced several new features and apps in an attempt to pacify Lumia users upset by the Windows Phone 8 snub.

Would you still buy the Nokia Lumia 900 with Windows Phone 8 devices on the horizon? Let us know in the comments below.

