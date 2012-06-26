Nokia 808 PureView gets UK pricing with Amazon pre-order page
Hurrah! UK customers can now pre-order the Nokia 808 PureView from Amazon with a shipping date scheduled for the end of June. It’s just a shame it’s even more expensive than in the US. Boo!
Amazon has now set up a pre-order page for the much lauded Nokia 808 PureView handset. The Sim-free mobile will set you back £499.98 and is due to be released on 30 June.
The US version of the site recently revealed that it would begin selling the handset for $699, which works out at approximately £447. So it would seem we Brits will need to spend an additional £50 to get our hands on it.
The Nokia 808 PureView has racked up its fair share of column inches largely on account of its 41-megapixel camera sensor. Pocket-lint recently tested its photography credentials and even managed to pap Her Majesty the Queen.
You can pre-order the Nokia 808 PureView from Amazon by clicking here, but is it worth bucks?
Have you pre-ordered the Nokia 808 PureView? Tell us why in the comments below.
- Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play shown off in full renders
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
- Huawei P20 review: Every inch the flagship alternative
- Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone
- Want to see the iPhone X in gold? Here you go, thanks to the FCC
- Apple's hot new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition is here
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy Note 8: What's the difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy S8+: What's the difference?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know so far
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Comments