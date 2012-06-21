  Nokia Lumia owners to get new apps and features, including Draw Something, Wi-Fi tethering and more

With some Nokia Lumia users feeling aggrieved following news that they won’t be able to upgrade their handset to Windows Phone 8, Nokia has tried to make peace by announcing a host of new features and apps for the handsets that will begin rolling out imminently.

During Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 summit, Nokia demonstrated its new Smart Group Shot technology for its Lumia cameras. The new cameras app will add a timer, panorama mode, a burst mode vastly improving the capabilities of the camera.

Nokia has partnered with gaming developer Zynga to announce that games including Draw Something and Words with Friends will be available to download to Lumia smartphones.

Both games will be made available from the Marketplace store in the coming months.

Lumia users will be able to show their “perfect” photos, as well as videos, music and games with the PlayTo feature that shares content to a DLNA televisions.

PlayTo will be available from the Marketplace store from 22 June.

Counters is another new feature to be rolled out on to the Lumia range which should prove popular among parents who still pay their kids' phone bills. Lumia users can set limits to the number of minutes you can be on the phone, how many text messages you send out and how much data you use. It should help avoid any nasty surprises when the monthly phone bill turns up.

Counters will be available from Marketplace from 22 June.

Both the Nokia Lumia 800 and 710 will also be able to be used as Wi-Fi hotspots for internet sharing from June and July respectively. In addition, receive a call on either phone and users will be able to silence it by simply turning the phone face down.These features are already implemented in the Nokia Lumia 900 and Nokia Lumia 610.

Nokia announced at the Windows Phone 8 Summit that while the current Lumia range won’t be upgradeable it will be able to enjoy some of the features of Windows Phone 8 including the new start up screen with an update to Windows Phone 7.8.

What do you think of Nokia's new features and apps? Let us know in the comments below.