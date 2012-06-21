  1. Home
All Windows Phone 8 devices will have Nokia Drive, even Samsung and HTC handsets

|
We’ll soon be seeing Nokia’s mapping solution, Nokia Drive, appear on the likes of Samsung, HTC and Huawei devices, after the Finnish manufacturer announced that it would come preloaded on all Windows Phone 8 devices.

It means Windows Phone 8 users will have access to turn-by-turn directions in more than 110 countries, be able to download and then access their maps offline and enjoy accurate GPS-enabled guidance be it on foot or while driving. 

Nokia Drive is already installed on Nokia’s Lumia range, but with the arrival of Windows Phone 8 it will be the first time the service has been made available to rival manufacturers.

Of course this arrangement is restricted to only Windows Phone 8 devices; we’re not going to be seeing Nokia Drive on an Android-powered Samsung phone, for example.

However, third-party app developers will be able to incorporate Nokia Drive within their own Windows Phone 8 applications.

You can read what else we can expect from Windows Phone 8 by clicking here.

Do you use Nokia Drive? What do you think of it? Let us know below.

