  Nokia's smartphone image quality to improve with acquisition of Scalado

After what’s been a difficult few months/years for Nokia, finally some good news. The manufacturer is to acquire part of Scalado, which should mean an improved imaging experience on its range of smartphones.

Nokia has been working with Scalado for several years now, and the acquisition only see the Finnish company take control of only Scalado AB, but this would still strengthen its position in terms of the technologies and intellectual property at its disposal.

“This is a great opportunity for many of our people to show their leadership in imaging and to continue to build its future,” said Håkan Persson, chief executive officer of Scalado AB.

“Doing this as part of Nokia, already a leader in mobile imaging, will reinforce the strength of the technologies and competences developed at Scalado. We are very excited about this opportunity, which is a natural next step in our longstanding relationship with Nokia.”

The move would see Nokia’s imaging software team setting up camp at Scalado’s base in Lund, Sweden, and is expected to be completed by Q3 of 2012.

Someone else who will be watching this acquisition by Nokia with some interest is RIM. When BlackBerry 10 was unveiled earlier this year, one of the standout features was the ability to skip back and forth between multiple photographs, adjusting the tiniest of details so as to avoid that perfect shot ruined by someone blinking.

The company behind that technology? Scalado. Pocket-lint is currently waiting to speak to RIM about what Nokia's move means to it, if anything. We'll be sure to keep you posted.

UPDATE Both Scalado and RIM have got in touch with Pocket-lint and each has given their response to Nokia's proposed acquisition.

Scalado:

"All present customer agreements and obligations will remain with Scalado AB. The main task of Scalado AB will be to continue to work with our customers honouring our delivery and support obligations and fulfill any and all obligations in relation to its existing customers"



RIM:

"While we cannot comment on the business relationships between Scalado and other vendors, RIM looks forward to continuing its good relationship with Scalado around the licensing of the company's technology for use in BlackBerry 10, which will launch in the latter part of this year."

So it would appear to be a case of as you were, gentleman.

What do you think the acquisition of Scalado means for Nokia? Let us know.