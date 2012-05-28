Nokia Lumia 610: Five out of top 10 games won't work

Half the games in Windows Marketplace’s top ten games chart can’t be downloaded to the Nokia Lumia 610.

After a Spanish Windows Phone blog revealed that, along with Skype, both Angry Birds and football classic PES 2012 could not be installed on to the Windows Phone 7.5 Mango handset, Pocket-lint began investigating further.

To our surprise, a further three titles from the top ten games chart - Pac-Man Kart Rally, Monopoly and Sid Meiers Pirates - could not be downloaded to our Nokia Lumia 610 device.

Expand the parameters to the top 20 and again we were unable to install Plants vs Zombies, Assassin’s Creed and NFS: Hot Pursuit. This means a total of eight games in the current top 20 are not compatible with the Nokia Lumia 610.

Other high-profile apps we’ve noticed that aren’t compatible with the Nokia Lumia 610 are The Sims 3 and Tango, the free video calling app.

However, before we start hitting Windows Phone, Nokia, or both, with a proverbial stick, this situation is surely temporary and will change as app developers make the odd tweak here and there before resubmitting their apps to the Marketplace.

At least we hope so. The BBC recently confirmed to Pocket-lint that there were no plans to bring a native BBC iPlayer app to the Windows Phone platform, despite Nokia saying one was on its way.

Would this put you off buying the Nokia Lumia 610? Let's hear your thoughts.