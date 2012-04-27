  Nokia no longer biggest handset maker as Samsung ends 14-year reign

Samsung is now the biggest-selling mobile manufacturer in the world, with the Korean company overtaking Finnish giant Nokia.

It’s the first time in 14-years that Nokia hasn’t remained on the top spot as the manufacturer has struggled to maintain dominance in the wake of Android and Apple devices.

According to an industry study, Samsung shipped 93.5 million handsets in Q1, compared to Nokia’s 82.7 million.

Samsung has already issued impressive financial results for Q1 of this year and with the imminent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S3 it’s happy days for the manufacturer.

Samsung’s rise to world domination is not that much of a surprise, its having already surpassed Nokia as the number one European vendor last year.

Nokia will be hoping to claw back some ground with the Nokia Lumia 900, with the manufacturer putting its faith in Windows Phone.

However, a quick return to the top is unlikely with Nokia conceding even prior to this industry study, that a period of transition is needed before it can return to its former glories.

