  Nokia Lumia 900 confirmed for 14 May arrival by Phones 4u

After some confusion as to when the Nokia Lumia 900 would be arriving in the UK, Phones 4u has officially said it will be stocking the handset from 14 May.

Initially Phones 4u said it would have the phone in store from 27 April. However, as that date approached claims that the phone had been delayed began to circulate.

Nokia themselves strenuously denied this was the case telling Pocket-lint that there was “no delay”.

Despite this Phones 4u insists that the reason it had to put back its on-sale date was because of a bigger than expected demand for the device in the US.

PR spin? Perhaps, but as a way of making it up to its customers, anyone who pre-ordered the Nokia Lumia 900 online on or before 16 April will receive a set of Nokia Purity by Monster in-ear headphones.

This will be in addition to the free Nokia Play 360 wireless speakers that will come bundled with any Lumia 900 bought from Phones 4u’s website or in store.

Phones 4u will also be the only retailer to stock the Nokia Lumia 900 in white, as well as the black version of the phone.

