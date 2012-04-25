  Nokia: No delay for Lumia 900

Nokia has denied reports that it has had to push back the UK arrival of its Lumia 900. The manufacturer says the Windows Phone device remains on schedule and has told Pocket-lint that customers will be able to buy the phone in store “very soon”.

Nokia went on to add that the Lumia 900 was always down for a Q2 arrival and that the issue lay with dealers giving out pre-order dates online.

Phones 4u had originally said that they would be selling the phone from 27 April, but it would appear it jumped the gun, with its site still taking pre-orders for the handset.

An arrival date of 14 May now looks far more likely, which would fit in with the time frame Nokia said it was working towards.

When it does finally arrive on these shores the Nokia Lumia 900 will be available in both black and white and will run on Windows Phone 7.5 Mango.

The handset, which is the third in the Lumia range, went on sale in the US earlier this month where it was launched with a light show and music from Nicki Minaj in New York’s Times Square.

Are you planning on buying a Nokia Lumia 900? Let us know.