  Retailer prices Nokia 808 PureView, Nokia says not so fast

An online retailer says it will begin selling Nokia’s colossal 41-megapixel sensor-toting 808 PureView camera phone for a whopping £539 this May, but Nokia says otherwise.

Nokia has confirmed to Pocket-lint that although it is aware of the claim, the manufacturer is still in the process of finalising its plans with regards to the sale of the 808 PureView.

“We will officially share UK ranging details for the Nokia 808 Pure View in due course, any suggested ranging information seen at this stage is simply speculation,” Nokia said.

Mobile Fun, the retailer in question, says it will be able to start selling the phone from 7 May, with £539 of your hard earned cash getting you a SIM-free Nokia 808 PureView.

The release date certainly ties in with what Nokia said at Mobile World Congress when the phone was officially unveiled.

However, its on-sale price seems a little steep, especially when you consider you can get a good DSLR camera for a few hundred pound more.

Of course the Nokia 808 PureView provides you with all manner of smartphone functionalities too, but still.

The Nokia 808 PureView has generated a lot of headlines since being announced at MWC in February, primarily because of the 41-megapixel sensor.

It means you’ll be able to blow your photos up to gargantuan proportions without fear of pixilation.

With a bit of luck this “finalising” that Nokia is currently doing includes bringing the price of the phone down to something far more reasonable.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted.

Would you pay £539 for the Nokia 808 PureView? Let us know your thoughts.