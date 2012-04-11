Nokia Lumia 610 NFC now official (video)

What looks like an NFC version of the Nokia Lumia 610 was inadvertently leaked yesterday in a video released on the company's own site. The video showed a white model, touted as the Nokia Lumia 610 NFC, being used in the normal way NFC devices are, by capturing a tag on a poster, etc.

Of course, as is the way with such accidental unveilings, the prematurely released video was promptly pulled when Nokia realised its mistake. Just not fast enough for blog Nokia Buff, which managed to cobble together a version of it that's a bit more jerky and with crackly sound. It's good enough, mind, to get the gist.

UPDATE: We've updated with the official video, above.

Not that we have to wait long to see the real version though, Nokia France's communications manager Xavier des Horts has posted a tweet suggesting that the new handset's official unveiling will be later on today.

UPDATE: As predicted, Nokia has now announced the Nokia Lumia 610 NFC. The new handset, which will launch on the Orange network, adds NFC capabilities into the mix, allowing for tag reading and contactless payment. The Nokia 610 NFC becomes the first Windows Phone 7 handset to incorporate the technology.

The Nokia Lumia 610 NFC is pitched towards the more affordable end of the market and you can read our first impressions of the phone when we got hands-on with its non-NFC partner when it launched at Mobile World Congress 2012. The Nokia Lumia 610 NFC will arrive in Q3 2012.

The phone is pictured on the Orange France network and although we haven't had confirmation that it's coming to Orange UK, the network has been showing a great deal of interest in NFC, so we're hopeful. We've asked about the UK release and will update if we find out anything.

Does a NFC-enabled Nokia Lumia 610 float your boat? Let us know in the comments below...