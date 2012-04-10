Nokia Lumia 900 release UK: 27 April, Phones 4u gets white exclusive

Phones 4u and Carphone Warehouse have confirmed that the Nokia Lumia 900 will be getting a UK release before the end of the month, with Phones 4u grabbing the white exclusive as it did with the Lumia 800.

The new Lumia phone, which launched on AT&T in the US over the Easter weekend, becomes Nokia's flagship device sitting above the Lumia 800 - although the UK version won't have the LTE offering found in the US version.

If however the idea of a black, cyan, or even magenta phone isn't for you, Phones 4u will be offering a white edition of the Nokia Lumia 900, first seen at CES from the 27 April.

Those who pre-order the phone will also get a free Nokia Play 360 wireless speaker, worth £120.

It means Phones 4u will be the only retailer offering the entire Nokia Lumia family (the 710, 800 and now 900) in white.

The Nokia Lumia 900 was recently unveiled with a spectacular lightshow in New York’s Times Square.

Running on Windows Phone 7.5 Mango, the smartphone boasts a 4.3-inch AMOLED touch-display and eight-megapixel camera complete with Carl Zeiss optics and dual LED flash.

The front-facing camera has been upgraded from previous Lumia handsets to a one-megapixel high-definition snapper, ensuring your video calls should be able to pick up every last wrinkle.

The Nokia Lumia 900 in white will be available in store and online from Phones 4u from 27 April, free from a range of £36 a month contracts.

Customers who pre-order will also get a Nokia Play 360° wireless speaker that can be paired to any Bluetooth handset providing a surround-sound quality to your tunes.

Those looking for the black version will be able to get it from Carphone Warehouse.

What do you think to the Nokia Lumia 900? Will you be getting one? Let us know in the comments below.