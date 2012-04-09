  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Images emerge of another Nokia 41-megapixel phone

|
1/3  
Courtest of androsym.com
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1

Nokia’s 41-megapixel-toting camera phone could be with us as early as May, as an online retailer begins taking orders for the handset. NStore is offering the phone SIM-free for €599 (around £494). 

Unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress, Nokia’s ramped-up camera sensor earned a score of headlines and it would seem Nokia has no intention of making the PureView a one-off.

images emerge of another nokia 41 megapixel phone image 3

Images, reported to be "leaked slides", have emerged with details of a new 41-megapixel sensor phone - only this time running on a Windows Phone OS.

The pictures show the unnamed phone to be curved with a slight chin, presumably to accommodate the 41-megapixel sensor - and coming in yellow, pink and a more traditional black.

They also provide further details of what kind of specs we can expect, including a 4.3-inch curved touch-screen with HD display and dual-core processor.

images emerge of another nokia 41 megapixel phone image 2

Whereas the Nokia 808 PureView will run on Symbian Belle, these latest images suggest this phone will run on Windows Phone, though it doesn’t specify what version.

Could we be seeing a Nokia Lumia PureView phone in the near future? If these leaked images are anything to go by, it would appear likely.

Will you be ordering one of Nokia's 41-megapixel phones? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments