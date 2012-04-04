  Nokia TV coming to Lumia in Finland

Nokia Lumia users in Finland will soon be able to catch-up on their favourite television shows with the new Nokia TV service.

The streaming service, which requires no sign up, will enable users to choose from a catalogue of TV shows and beam them straight to their Lumia phone.

Pocket-lint spoke directly to Nokia and when quizzed as to whether the UK can expect Nokia TV to be rolled out here we were met with a cagey “no comment”.

We’re not too disheartened by that comment, we suspected that would be the answer anyway, as Nokia has a long tradition of rolling out services in specific countries, gauging a feel for how popular they might prove before opening them up to the masses.

In the office we aren't clairvoyant, but we can’t see how Nokia TV won’t prove a hit in Finland. At least with Lumia users, that is.

Nokia TV, which follows other dedicated apps like Nokia Play To is the latest entertainment app to be introduced to the Lumia range following in the footsteps of Nokia Music and Nokia Reading, the latter of which is due to be released in April.

We will keep you posted.

Are you excited by the prospect of Nokia TV? Let us know your thoughts.