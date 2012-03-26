Nokia Play To: DLNA comes to Lumia range

Nokia has launched a new beta app called Nokia Play To that allows users of the company's Windows Phone Lumia range to send photos and video from their phone to their DLNA TV or device.

Playing catch up again, this time with LG, the new Nokia app will let Nokia offer the same features LG has been offering its Windows Phone customers since 2010.

"Nokia Play To lets you show photos and videos taken with your mobile to your friends wirelessly on your TV," says Nokia. "Just launch Play To, select the device and media you want to play. No configuration is needed once WLAN is on and all devices are connected to the same network."

All that is needed is a a network with WLAN access as well as a DLNA-capable playing device such as a TV, A/V amplifier, Blu-ray player or PS3 game console. All devices including your mobile phone must be connected to the same network for it to work.

The idea of Nokia Play To is to let users share content quickly from the phone to another device, but not the other way around. You will not be able to access content from your PS3, for example, to enjoy on your phone in the bedroom.

The new app is available to those who sign up to the Beta service and involves little effort in getting it on your phone.

A quick play on our LG TV and the new app works as expected with the ability to stream images and video from our phone to the TV quickly. The only real annoyance was that we weren't able to rotate or zoom into the images for closer inspection.

We especially like the video playback option that gives you a timer and a slidebar so you can get to the bit you want quickly.

Are you going to download the new Beta app? Let us know in the comments below how you get on.