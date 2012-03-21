Nokia updates Drive, Maps, and Transport apps for Windows Phone

Nokia has updated its navigation suite of Windows Phone 7 apps with a range of new features first detailed at Mobile World Congress.

For Nokia Drive users the new update brings with it speed limit support so you don't break the law and, more importantly, offline navigation so you don't have to use up your data package when running the app - handy if you are abroad.

The app won't automatically run offline though. Users will still have to select to go offline by choosing to download the country maps for offline access within the app.

Nokia Maps users also get an update this week. It gets a new Favourites option that allows you to store places you frequently visit. Also new is the ability easily to share place details and how to get there via SMS, email or social networks.

It also gets traffic support in USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Belgium, Russia, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, UK, France, Spain, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden, India and UAE.

Finally, Nokia has brought out of beta its Nokia Transport app that lets you track public transport in your city. It is now available to all (Nokia Lumia owners only) to download from Marketplace. It offers support for more than 510 cities in 46 countries.

Nokia adds that those who did try out the Nokia Transport beta should uninstall it and download the new version from the Marketplace. While the beta will still work, it won't, say Nokia, be getting any further updates.