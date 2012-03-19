  Nokia Lumia 719 windows phone picture leaked

Nokia is rumoured to be unveiling a new Windows Phone handset during a Lumia launch event in China on 28 March. Named the Nokia Lumia 719 (or 719C), we've known about the device for a short while now thanks to its appearance under the "Game Stats" on Occassional Gamer's website (as a device that accessed its games) and idle gossip from within the halls of Nokia itself.

Now a picture has emerged that seems to corroborate its existence.

Yeah, it does look a bit suspect, and not at all what we'd expect from Nokia at this delicate stage in its comeback plans. Neither does it really resemble the Nokia Lumia 710, which, although cheap, is still a solidly built, good-looking handset. However, Chinese website WPDang is convinced by it, so who are we to argue?

Details on the device are a bit sketchy at present. Rumours claim that it will work on both CDMA2000 and GSM networks, and therefore be ideal for China itself. Plus, it will have a 3.7-inch ClearBlack display and a 5-megapixel camera.

It's also highly unlikely to make it to Europe, according to banter. Instead, the smart money is on the Nokia Lumia 719 (719C) being targeted at Asia, North America and South America.

Other than that, we'll just have to wait until the Chinese launch event.

What do you think? Look like a genuine handset, or just a former prototype? Let us know in the comments below...