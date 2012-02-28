Nokia updates Drive app, intros Nokia Reading and Nokia Transport

Nokia has updated its apps for Windows Phone 7 as well as launching new apps for its phones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday.

The new updates include new map improvements for Nokia Maps and Nokia Drive.The update to Nokia Drive will add full offline use and feature speed limit alerts. The update will be available to download from the Windows Phone Marketplace in March.

For those that can't drive or don't want to, Nokia has announced Nokia Transport, first announced at CES in January, which will let users see and plan public transport journeys in major cities around the world tapping into train, underground, tram, monorail, and bus journeys. Working out where you are, it will plan the quickest route from A to B based on walking times and then available timetables for public transport.

But it is not just about getting from A to B - the company has also announced that it will be launching Nokia Reading; a new book store and RSS reading app.

Nokia Reading will let users buy and read books on their Nokia phones. Users will be able to buy books on the go from Nokia and then chose the font size, brightness of the screen and whether the text is black on white or white on black.

In a second release due at a later date, Nokia has confirmed that it will also be adding the ability to view news feeds from popular websites in a variety of subjects (we are already working on making sure Pocket-lint is included), letting you keep up to date with the latest news.

According to Nokia, the Live tile on the home page will then show you the latest breaking news story. With no sign-in or subscription necessary, Nokia Reading will be available from April.