  Nokia Lumia 900 coming to UK

Nokia has announced that it will be bringing the Nokia Lumia 900 to the UK and other territories outside the US. For those who don't have an LTE network, the phone will be shipping with HSPA+. Otherwise, the phone will be the same, according to Nokia.

The announcement was made at the company's press conference in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress 2012.

Just like the Nokia Lumia 900 in the US on AT&T, the new global model will come with a 4.3-inch AMOLED screen and become the company's flagship Windows Phone 7 handset.

On the design stakes, the new model is virtually identical to the Nokia Lumia 800, coming in a polycarbonate unibody case in black or cyan. The screen and phone's components slip into the seamless case design, however it differs from the Lumia 800 in both the positioning of the micro SIM slot and the Micro-USB.

The micro SIM slot is in a slightly different location, while the Micro-USB is no longer hidden by a panel. It is still on the top of the device, but it might make it much easier to create a docking station for the phone. There are also front-facing 1.1-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear-facing cameras, the latter with Carl Zeiss optics.

Inside, the phone is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm processor and still comes with the same 8GB of storage as the Lumia 800.

UK operators have yet to confirm who will be stocking the phone.