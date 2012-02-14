  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia Lumia 610 to be company's cheapest WP7 handset yet?

|
  Nokia Lumia 610 to be company's cheapest WP7 handset yet?
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone
Best Apple iPhone XR deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone

Nokia is to go all out on the cheap Windows Phone 7 handset front, first releasing the Lumia 710 and now allegedly a Tango-packing Lumia 610. 

The phone is to be Nokia's most competitively priced WP7 phone yet and presumably is aimed at stealing market share off the likes of the HTC Wildfire S and Motorola Defy Mini. It is set to be shown at MWC this year alongside another two phones, of which we are yet to hear any details. 

The Lumia 610 is going to be a Pay As You Go only handset. Like the Lumia 710 - which costs just £199 on PayG but grabs a lot of features from the top end Lumia 800 - Nokia's cheaper offerings can quite easily outdo the competition. It could warrant the beginning of a value phone userbase that Windows Phone 7 desperately needs. 

Microsoft is set to launch a cheap handset-orientated version of Windows Phone called Tango at MWC this year. It will feature support for things like low-resolution screens and less powerful processors. 

We will have more on the handset when we hopefully get to play with it at MWC. No pricing for the phone just yet. 

Like the sound of the Lumia 610? Let us know in the comments below ... 

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments