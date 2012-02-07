Nokia Lumia 900 also all-white
Among all the excitement on Monday with the news that Nokia Lumia 800 would be hitting the shops, all dressed in white, it almost went unnoticed that Nokia posted a promo picture of the Lumia 800's bigger brother - the Nokia Lumia 900 - also sporting a sparkly white chassis.
Almost.
For a few eagle-eyed Engadget readers pointed out the picture to the US tech site (they had noticed the front facing camera); one that is still hosted on the Nokia Facebook page.
The new Windows Phone 7.5 phone sports a 4.3-inch display and a bigger battery than the Lumia 800. Virtually identical to the 800, with a polycarbonate case, the phone is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm processor and comes with 8GB of storage.
The Lumia 900 is tipped to hit US shops next month and a UK release for June has also been touted.
Let's hope that if it does land on this side of the pond that the white version is an option. It sure is purty....
Check out our Nokia Lumia 710 review
And our Nokia Lumia 800 review
