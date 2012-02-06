White Nokia Lumia 800 now official, coming to the UK

White stuff is flying in from all angles and we're not talking about the snow. No, it's a tech based blanco blizzard. After Samsung announced the official availability of the white Samsung Galaxy Nexus, the white Nokia Lumia 800 has also been unleashed.

"The story of the Nokia Lumia is one of reduction and purity," says Nokia's colour and material designer Tiina Aarrasshe. "White is the ultimate colour of reduction. It’s also perfect for emphasising the black polished screen. If you stand a white Lumia 800 on a table the body almost disappears, and the black screen seems to lift up and float."

Indeed it does, although we think the images may have had more Photoshop action than a Madonna GQ cover.

Like the cyan, pink and black Lumia 800s that are already available, the phone packs a a 3.7-inch, WVGA 800x480 AMOLED display, an 8-megapixel camera boasting Carl Zeiss optics and a f2.2 aperture lens.

It's powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm MSM8255 Snapdragon processor with 512MB of RAM and it has 16GB of storage (and 25GB of SkyDrive storage). The white finish is a result of its smoothly crafted polycarbonate unibody.

To celebrate the launch of the white Lumia 800, there's a new White selection on Nokia’s music service, Mix Radio, featuring music from the likes of White Stripes and Barry White.

Available to pre-order from Phones 4u now, the Nokia Lumia 800 in white will be available on contracts starting from £20.50 a month. It will ship in March.

Coolest Lumia 800 yet? Almost, but it's not quite as awesome as the limited edition Batman handset that we got hands on with recently.

Check out our Nokia Lumia 800 review