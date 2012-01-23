Nokia Lumia 900 UK release in June, says Carphone Warehouse

The Nokia Lumia 900 is to come to the UK according to Carphone Warehouse who has put up a "coming soon" page detailing the new phone announced at the beginning of the month at CES in Vegas.

The new Windows Phone 7 phone sports a 4.3-inch display, a front facing camera and a bigger battery than the Lumia 800 currently on sale in Britain.

Of course, those who have been paying attention will note that Nokia has yet to announce the launch of the Nokia Lumia 900 outside of the US without LTE support as yet.

That suggests that the company was probably planning on doing so at Mobile World Congress at the end of February, although Carphone Warehouse might have forced the company to change those plans with the company already asking customers to pre-register.

A quick call to "friends" within the industry seems to tally up this information, although none were happy to go on the record at this time.

Nokia has declined to comment.

In an interview with Nokia CEO, Stephen Elop, at the show, he told Pocket-lint that "although initial sales of the 900 will be through AT&T with a contract, there are there going to be successor devices, different shapes, sizes, different configurations, of course."

Putting two and two together it more than likely that Carphone Warehouse has just let the preverbial cat out of the bag. Oops.

