Nokia Lumia 800 second update rolls out: Battery improvements incoming

As promised in December Nokia has started the rollout of its second update for the Lumia 800, which amongst other things fixes issues with the phone's battery, and should hopefully reach handsets across the world in the next 2 weeks.

This comes after Nokia responded to complaints regarding the battery life of Lumia 800 handsets in December 2011, admitting there were problems despite the first update just weeks before. Promising a fix in the early part of 2012, the company has stuck to its word.

The issue itself related to users being unable to access the full battery capacity of their Lumia 800, meaning it would never reach full charge capacity and rendering the handset brick-like within a few hours.

The update version is number 1600.2483.8106.11500, although admittedly a bit of a mouthful, along with the battery fix it brings with it the benefit of improved Wi-Fi. The Nokia conversations blog states that:

"The update will not be delivered to every Lumia 800 simultaneously, but rather will be staggered over the next two weeks through Microsoft’s standard update process. This helps each owner get the update without any hitches. Around half of owners will get the update in the next seven days, with the remainder over the following seven days."

Users are already reporting updates coming to their phones and it also looks like unlocked handset are having some joy. Smooth updates and fixes such as this will do no harm to Nokia's image and with the Lumia 900 ready to hit shops in the coming months the Finnish phone giant's fortunes could be on the up.

Have you received the update yet? Let us know in the comments.

