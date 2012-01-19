Nokia CEO: Android is too fragmented

Stephen Elop has told Pocket-lint that he thinks Google's Android operating system is too fragmented, a pitfall he wants to avoid with Windows Phone 7 and Nokia in the future.

Talking to Pocket-lint at CES in Las Vegas, the Nokia CEO said:

"We don't want fragmentation being introduced into Windows Phone because we are beginning to see how in a certain other eco-system that fragmentation becomes a problem."

Elop promised that although the company was looking to add exclusive features to its Lumia series of Windows Phone 7 devices, it would always make sure the shared apps still worked. The CEO, who famously wrote a memo describing Nokia as standing on a "Burning Platform", went on to tell us that the company's number one, two and three priorities at the moment are to differentiate itself from Android and iPhone.

"Our first priority, always, always, is to differentiate our experience from Android and iPhone. That is job one, two and three quite frankly," he said in the 30-minute interview.

How does Nokia plan to do that? "Our primary challenge is to make sure that a consumer is aware of the products, understands the user experience with the Live Tiles and everything that makes Windows Phone what it is," Elop said.

"We have to help them understand that and we have to get the devices in their hands. Everything we are doing is focused on reducing the friction in that process. The point is, we are educating consumers about the tiles, about that experience; because what is out there in the industry today, people are most familiar with a grid of applications icons that don't do anything. They aren't used to things that are scrolling, that are alive, that are presenting information. So as we introduce them to that we are confident that we will see some good momentum."

