Nokia Transport app: Nokia Drive for buses and trains

Nokia is continuing to push dedicated apps for the Nokia Windows Phone 7 phones on the market, creating one for those that rely on public transport instead of the motor car to get around.

The new app, yet to be released but demoed for Pocket-lint at this year's CES in Las Vegas, will focus on public transport and be called simply Nokia Transport. Users of the app will be given the option to select "from" and "to" points before the app then works out the best way to get from A to B.

In our hands-on demo we asked the app to go from the Las Vegas Convention Centre to the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

A quick check later and it came back with the results suggesting we take the city's monorail service. It then detailed how to get to the monorail, which station to get on at, how long to the next station and how long the entire journey would take.

It also, more importantly, included waiting times letting us that there was a train leaving in 3 minutes, 9 minutes and beyond, all in a scrollable interface that should make it very easy to plan ahead.

Once your journey has been created you are then able to pin that information to the Windows Phone 7 homescreen.

But it's not just suited for Las Vegas. A Nokia spokeswoman told Pocket-lint that the app will support over 46 major cities around the world including London when it eventually launches.

Sadly, the nice Nokia lady had no exact idea as to when that might be. We suspect it might be in March to coincide with the US launch of the new Nokia Lumia 900 though.