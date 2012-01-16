  1. Home
Nokia City Lens adds Augmented Reality to Local Scout on Windows Phone 7

If you've already got a Windows Phone 7 smartphone, or know someone that uses it, you'll no doubt already know about the really handy app by Microsoft called Local Scout.

Nokia knows about it too, but feels it can do a better job than the people that have created the operating system by adding an extra twist: Augmented Reality. Nokia City Lens, as the name suggest, will allow Nokia Windows Phone 7 smartphone users to use their phone's camera and the app to find the nearest 64 places based on the search they have done.

Users will either be able to search specifically for types of business or pick pre-suggested categories like fun or dining.

nokia city lens adds augmented reality to local scout on windows phone 7 image 2

Those 64 places could be just around the corner or some distance away depending on where you are, but they pop up on your screen as you move around showing you how far away they are and in what direction so you can head off toward them.

Once you've found the place you are trying to get to, the app works in a very similar way to Local Scout giving you information, contact details and reviews so you can determine whether you want to go there or not.

Sadly the Nokia spokesperson we spoke to on the Nokia stand at CES had no exact idea as to when Nokia would be launching the Nokia City Lens app. We suspect it might be in March to coincide with the US launch of the new Nokia Lumia 900.

We will keep you posted.

