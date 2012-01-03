  Nokia Lumia 900 Ace leaky specs to go with leaky pictures

The Nokia Lumia 900 rumour mill has been kicked into hyper-drive with a number of leaked specs to go with the leaky pictures.

The Lumia 900, aka the Nokia Ace, aka the Nokia Eloko, is set to sail as the Nokia flagship (for a few months at least) and is basically a Lumia 800 in bigger clothes and with a bigger battery.

Back in October, we first got wind of the Nokia Ace and the rumoured specs from those early whispers seem to be pretty spot-on - if the latest leaks prove accurate that is.

It is said to have a 4.3-inch screen (but with the same WVGA display so less ppi), an 8-megapixel camera, a front facing cam for video calling, LTE connectivity for AT&T as well the 1700MHz band for the US T-Mobile's 3G and a 1830mAh battery.

It will be running Windows Phone 7 Mango though, not the Tango action that we had hoped for. Despite its increased screen size, the weight difference is apparently just 16g against the lighter Lumia 800. The thickness is the same.

It's thought that the Nokia Lumia 900 Ace will go on show in Vegas next week at CES alongside another Lumia variation - the budget friendly Lumia 719. We'll let you know as soon as we hear anything official.

A March release is also touted but, again, this is still unconfirmed at present.

See also - More Nokia Lumia 900 clues unearthed

And - Nokia Ace to kick off 4G Windows Phone 7 action?