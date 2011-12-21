Nokia ditches Symbian name, promises Nokia Belle for 2012

Nokia's move to ditch Symbian completely might not be complete finalised just yet; however, that hasn't stopped the Finnish company from ditching its name in the latest software update planned for February.

"The all new Nokia Belle (previously Symbian Belle) user interface will soon be available for download to some existing smartphones and begin shipping with a selection of smartphones that are already on the market," said Nokia, without making too much of a song and dance about the "previously" element of that sentence.

Nokia Belle launched earlier this year (2011) with the Nokia 701, Nokia 700 and Nokia 603 smartphones.

For those already owning a Nokia N8, Nokia E7, Nokia E6, Nokia X7, Nokia C6-01, Nokia C7 or Nokia Oro, the wait for Nokia Belle is almost over; the owners of these phones will be getting the update in February 2012.

Nokia Belle brings you more home screens, expanding the current three home screens you get with Nokia Anna to six. That’s more screen real estate to host your apps and widgets.

