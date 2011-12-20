Nokia Lumia 800 battery problems officially acknowledged

Back in November we told you how Nokia Lumia 800 early adopters were reporting problems with their devices' battery lives and now the Finnish company has publicly admitted that there is a problem. The battery issues continue despite a software update hitting earlier this month.

The good news is that the issues aren't hardware related and Nokia has a fix up its sleeve for early next year.

"On Monday 12 December some of our customers started to comment in various social media that the preloaded diagnostics tool in some of the Nokia Lumia 800 phones was showing lower battery capacity than expected," it said.

"We immediately started to investigate these reports and can now confirm that while the battery itself is fine, a software problem on certain variants is limiting the phone's ability to access the full battery capacity.

"The planned software update in early 2012...will also include a fix that will enable the affected phones to access the total battery capacity."

Nokia has also made an offer for anyone not wanting to wait for the update that it will arrange for a replacement phone.

To find out if your phone is affected you can run the battery status test from the diagnostics tool by tapping in ##634# on your phone's dial pad. After selecting "Battery Status" your full charge capacity shouldn't be less than 1000 mAh.

