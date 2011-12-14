Limited edition Batman Nokia Lumia 800 comes in from The Dark
Step aside iPhone 4S. Take a walk HTC Sensation XE and jog on Samsung Galaxy S II. The coolest phone of the year has landed and it's the Nokia Lumia 800.
Well, to be more specific it's the limited edition Batman, The Dark Knight Rises, Nokia Lumia 800 that has been doing the media circuit ahead of Christopher Nolan's upcoming blockbuster. The limited edition handset is as per your regular black Lumia 800 but with one killer feature - the laser etched Batman logo on the back.
Complete with Bane (the new villain played by Brit Tom Hardy) wallpaper, there's also been sightings of a Dark Knight Rises Live Tile although we're yet to see what it does exactly.
Only 40 of these awesome handsets have been made and they won't be hitting the shops. Expect eBay to throw up a couple though over the next few months though, and expect to see them costing a few quid too.
The Dark Knight Rises is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20 July, 2012. the film will be the third instalment in Nolan's Batman film series, serving as a sequel to Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- 2018 iPhone X 2 could cost as little as £635
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20 and P20 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Maximum features at a minimal price point
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launch: How to watch and what to expect
Comments