Nokia X2-02 dual-SIM music phone dials in
Nokia has announced its latest handset. But there's no need to get too excited. It isn't the much rumoured next Windows Phone instalment from the Finnish company, but the latest in a long, long line of Symbian handsets - a platform that is clinging on to life despite attacks from all angles.
The Nokia X2-02 is a Series 40, dual-SIM music featurephone with the Easy Swap SIM system in place, meaning that it can handle five different SIMs without you ever needing to reboot.
For music fans there's MP3 playback, FM radio, speciality music keys a built-in loudspeaker and 32GB of space to store all of your tunes. Your music should sound better than on your average dumbphone too - it packs special audio processing for a clearer sound and you can even record music directly from the radio. It's like 1988 all over again.
There's Facebook and Twitter clients built in, so it's not all basic, and you can even update directly from the home screen. You may have to squint though, the display is just 2.2 inches and 240x320.
Measuring in at 113 x 50 x 15mm, the Nokia X2-02 weighs 93g and there's a 2-megapixel camera on the back. Connectivity is GPRS/EGPRS and Bluetooth and battery life is up to 443 hours standby.
As you'd expect, the Nokia X2-02 is cheap as chips. Well, perhaps not chips but cheap as les pommes de terre tranchées finement dans l'huile de friture at a posh restaurant. It will cost around €60.
