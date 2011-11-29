  deadmau5 lights up London for the Nokia Lumia 800 (video)

Nothing says "buy our phone" more than a crazy progressive electro pop show with a light display akin to a bad 1980s acid trip.

That must be what Nokia was thinking as it hired the undead Canadian DJ (who isn't really a mouse), deadmau5, to turn London's Millbank Tower into a giant video wall in order to celebrate the launch of the Lumia 800.

Using a 3D projector, the spectacular light show on the 400 foot tower featured two new remixes especially for the event. The 30-minute show was viewable from both sides of the River Thames and was broadcast live online on Nokia UK's Facebook page.

"The launch of the Nokia Lumia 800 really signals a new dawn for the company, and we wanted to celebrate this with a truly innovative and spectacular event to match this beautiful phone," said John Nichols, director of marketing for Nokia UK.

deadmau5, real name Joel Thomas Zimmerman, said "Visuals have always been an important part of my shows. It’s also great to be able to play such an iconic landmark and to a UK crowd."

