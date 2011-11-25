  The Nokia N9 that has 7, yes 7, operating systems (video)

Not sure which operating system you want the most? Have trouble wondering in the morning whether you are an Apple iOS 5 guy or a Windows Phone 7 user?

Well one phone looks to have you covered: the Nokia N9.

Found in Shanzai, China, the fake Nokia N9 packs not just one operating system, but seven for those that have trouble choosing.

Yep, you read that right, users will be able to choose from Meego, iOS 5.0, HTC Sense, Windows Phone 7, BlackBerry, Samsung’s TouchWiz and Symbian Anna operating systems.

Aside from the amazing OS switching feat, the new phone comes with dual SIM card capability, a 3.8-inch WQVGA resistive touchscreen and a 1.3-megapixel camera - somewhat off the N9’s real specs of capacitive AMOLED screen and 8-megapixel snapper.

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get a spot of porn pre-installed and the Talking Tom app that your iPhone / iPad friends have bored you with no doubt at some point.