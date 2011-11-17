Nokia 900 turns up in developer video

The rumoured Nokia Ace, which should become the Nokia Lumia 900, looks to have had a speculative confirmation by way of an advert, targeting developers and attempting entice them to the new Nokia hardware and Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 OS.

The phone, that will be the big brother of the Nokia Lumia 800, looks to be pretty sleek with curved edges top and bottom and the screen looks big - big enough to confirm earlier reports of a 4.3-inch screen.

Other possible specs include an 8-megapixel AutoFocus camera with Carl Zeiss lens, 1.4Ghz single core processor, HSPA+ connectivity for faster surfing and downloading, 16GB of storage and an 1800mAh battery.

We have to say that the very fact we're writing rumour/pre-launch stories like this about Nokia is testament to its resurgence. The Lumia 800 is an excellent handset, so let's hope Nokia continues its form with the next in the series.

Like the look of the new Nokia? Grabbed yourself a Lumia 800? Let us know in the comments.