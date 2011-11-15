Nokia to host free deadmau5 3D projection gig at Millbank Tower for Lumia 800 launch

Nokia is to turn London's Millbank Tower into a giant video wall in order to celebrate the launch of the Lumia 800 with a free gig featuring DJ deadmau5 and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (TEED).

Using a 3D projector, plans are to put on a spectacular light show with deadmau5 performing in from of the 400 foot Tower, while TEED will provide the visuals. In addition, the world renowned producer will be creating two new remixes especially for the event.

The 30 minute show will be able to be viewed from both the north and south sides of the River Thames, and will also be broadcast live online on Nokia UK's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nokia.uk) for those who can't make it to the centre of London.

With this event being just the culmination of an enormous advertising and marketing campaign, it's clear that Nokia sees the Lumia 800 as its way back into the smartphone conciousness: "The launch of the Nokia Lumia 800 really signals a new dawn for the company, and we wanted to celebrate this with a truly innovative and spectacular event to match this beautiful phone," says John Nichols, director of Marketing for Nokia UK. "The location will allow thousands of people to come and experience something truly amazing and different to anything they have seen before. Fans around the World will also be able to watch the event on our Facebook page."

And deadmau5 (who's not really a dead mouse) agrees: "Visuals have always been an important part of my shows, so the chance to work with Nokia and its projection team on a project of this scale and ambition is really exciting. It’s also great to be able to play such an iconic landmark and to a UK crowd."

The event on the 28th November will be free for all spectators, who will be able to view the half hour performance from the North and South sides of the River Thames.

The time of the gig will be revealed closer to the date, but what's the betting that it will be 8.00pm (for the Lumia 800).

