Nokia and Monster team up for Purity HD Stereo Headset

It's been a Monster morning for Nokia. Not content with unleashing the Nokia Lumia 710, the Nokia Lumia 800 and the Nokia Asha range, the company also confirmed the rumoured Monster headphone partnership.

It detailed the Purity HD Stereo Headset and the in-ear Nokia Purity Stereo Headset, both co-designed and co-developed by Monster, during the opening keynote.

"Both products provide a fresh listening experience and are the first output of the exclusive long-term partnership between Nokia and Monster, intended to introduce a range of premium audio accessories to reflect the outstanding quality and bold style of the Lumia range," stated the Finnish phone giant.

The in-ear version comes with five variable buds for lugholes of all sizes, weighs just 18g and comes in black, white, cyan or fuchsia. The HD Headset weighs 180g and comes in the same colour variations. They're designed to work with the Lumia handset, but will be compatible with other audio devices with standard 3.5mm jack.

No word on pricing or availability yet. And no word on how this affects the HTC and Monster deal. Presumably there's no chance of Beats Audio being incorporated into Nokia devices and it will be an accessories only setup.

We'll update you once we know more.