Nokia Lumia 800 snapped at Nokia World

The big Nokia World event hasn't even started, but that hasn't stopped some attendees of the big show in London from getting over excited and showing others the new treats - the Nokia Lumia 800 - before everything kicks off, official like.

Thankfully for you dear reader, Pocket-lint just happened to have its zoom lens at the right place at the right time, allowing us to snap a couple of shots of the new Windows Phone 7 smartphone in the wild.

As you can tell from the photos, the new phone will be cyan and look identical to the Nokia N9 launched earlier in the year.

Oh, and for those naysayers claiming that it probably is just a Nokia N9, don't fret, while we weren't able to get a picture of the screen in action, we were able to see those Windows Phone 7 live tiles beaming at us with excitement.

The Stephen Elop keynote speech, where Nokia is expected to launch the Nokia Lumia 800 and Nokia Lumia 710 starts at 9am GMT.

