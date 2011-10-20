  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia dabbles with NFC gaming

|
  Nokia dabbles with NFC gaming
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Nokia has posted a YouTube video that highlights some of the gaming possibilities that Near Field Communication (NFC) can bring to a Nokia handset, or any mobile for that matter.

Shot at the Nokia offices in Palo Alto, California - see Nokia is cool too - the NFC technology is shown being used in a number of card games for both children and adults.

The games themselves don't look very exciting at all, it has too said, involving touching the phones onto a group of cards to either match them or make different words - yawn. We can't see children or adults being particularly riveted by this specific implementation of the technology - it doesn't bring anything new, apart from placing a rather clumsy layer of NFC over the top

However, on a more positive note, what is exciting is the idea that NFC could be used in the gaming area at all - so hats of to Nokia for starting the ball rolling.

How can we make NFC gaming more exciting? Let us know in the comments...

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, news and rumours: The latest on the next Apple flagship
Samsung will supposedly launch its foldable phone next year
LG V40 ThinQ coming in October, around same time as new iPhone
Cash in your unused data for money to spend on new phone deals with Sky Mobile
Comments