Nokia 800 Windows Phone 7 press pictures turn up

With Nokia World kicking off in just under a week’s time, the rumour mill has started to heat up.

The latest reported leak? Official press shots showing up on Pocketnow.com claiming to be the Nokia 800 - the company’s new Windows Phone 7 smartphone.

If those images look familiar, that’s because Nokia is reported to be using a virtually identical shell design that it used for the MeeGo powered N9 device; although the handset has been announced it isn’t likely to be released any time soon.

Still with the standard three back, home, and search buttons we also learn, if the pics are the real deal, that the phone will be available in black, blue, and pink according to Pocketnow.com.

Expected to come with a 3.7-inch screen - that’s slightly smaller than the HTC Radar - the phone is expected to be launched at Nokia World in London.

