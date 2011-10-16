Nokia 603 brings NFC to Symbian Belle

The Nokia 603 is the Finnish company’s latest Symbian Belle handset as the company continues to push out non Windows Phone 7 smartphones before the big unveil at Nokia World at the end of October.

This time around, the NFC-packing Nokia 603 will come preloaded with the latest apps and featuring single-tap pairing, sharing and tag reading with NFC.

The Nokia 603 offers a seamless, compact design touting a durable 3.5-inch ClearBlack, scratch-resistant display, optimised for use in sunlight and is designed to appeal to first time smartphone users and those upgrading from older products, say Nokia.

The new phone features the newly announced Symbian Belle software (that very much looks like Android), comes with six customisable homescreens and dynamic live widgets to help you get to the stuff you use the most.

The Nokia 603 is available in black and white with a choice of back covers in six different colours: black, white, fuchsia, green, yellow and blue.

The new phone is expected to be available to buy in the next couple of weeks and certainly before the end of 2011 and cost 200 euros.