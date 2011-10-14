  Nokia launches NFC Hub

Nokia has announced the NFC hub, a tool to help businesses develop NFC orientated marketing campaigns.

The idea behind NFC hub is to make it easier to use the technology and as such encourage businesses to take advantage of the marketing potential it offers.

NFC hub offers things like custom made business cards, stickers and posters, all with NFC incorporated. These can then be connected up to social media and allow those interested to do things like send a tweet or like a product, all via NFC.

It is an affordable way for business to innovate with advertising and also an indicator of the support Nokia has for NFC. The company recently launched the 700, the first truly NFC capable handset from Nokia.

NFC can act like a sort of electronic trigger for your phone, teling it to do things like launch an app, open a website or even dial a phone number.

"What we wanted to do was create an opportunity for brands and small business to start getting involved in NFC." said Rupert Englander, head of services sales & marketing, Nokia UK and Ireland, in an interview with Pocket-lint."It provides a window for larger companies to talk to us about NFC."

Nokia is working alongside Fuelmywebsite to help launch the project. They act as part of the Global Entrepeneur Program for the UK and are preparing the actual physical NFC enabled gadgetry that businesses require.

We presume this move means Nokia is now permanently committed the the idea of NFC. They were big supporters of Bluetooth back when it was in its infancy and are clearly a company that likes it when things are done wirelessly.

So does this mean the new Nokia Windows Phone 7 handset is NFC? We hope so ...

Like NFC? Like what Nokia is doing? Let us know in the comments below ...